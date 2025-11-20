AD
Buck Country Music News

59th annual CMA Awards: The winners

todayNovember 20, 2025

Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday, hosted by Lainey Wilson.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year
Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Album of the Year
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year
Cody Johnson

Vocal Group of the Year
The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn

New Artist of the Year
Zach Top

Musical Event of the Year
“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Music Video of the Year
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Musician of the Year
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Written by: ABC News

