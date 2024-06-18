AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

6 dead, 5 hurt in devastating Georgia house fire

todayJune 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD

(NEWNAN, Ga.) — Six people died and five others were hurt in a house fire in Georgia early Monday, officials said.

Those who died ranged in age from 6 to 70 years old, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said.

Firefighters responded to the house in Coweta County — about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta — around 5 a.m. and found more than half of the house engulfed in flames, Coweta County Fire Rescue said.

All 11 people inside the house were evacuated, according to fire rescue officials.

Six people died and five others were hospitalized, some with serious injuries, officials said.

One firefighter also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%