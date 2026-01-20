AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘6 Months Later,’ Megan Moroney grabs her third #1

todayJanuary 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ (Sony)

A little more than “6 Months Later,” Megan Moroney‘s #1 on the Mediabase radio airplay chart. 

The lead single from her third album, Cloud 9, came out in June 2025 and has since been certified Gold. 

“Thank you so much to my country radio friends!” Megan said. “It feels surreal to have another number one and I’m thankful country radio embraced this song as much as my fans and I.”

“6 Months Later” is Megan’s third chart-topper, following 2023’s “Tennessee Orange” and “Am I Okay?,” which made it to #1 in June. 

Cloud 9 arrives Feb. 20. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%