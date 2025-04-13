AD
National News

6 on board small plane that crashed in upstate New York: FAA

todayApril 13, 2025

Six people were on board a small plane that crashed into a field in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.

The plane, a twin-engine turboprop Mitsubishi MU-2B, crashed near the town of Copake around 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was headed to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York.

Copake is located about 50 miles south of Albany, near the border with Massachusetts.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details on the number of fatalities or the identity of anyone aboard the plane, according to ABC affiliate WTEN.

Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore told reporters that muddy conditions in the field where the plane crashed has made accessing the scene difficult, according to WTEN.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching a go-team to investigate the crash and would hold a media briefing on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

