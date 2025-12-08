6-year-old girl dies after go-kart accident at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police

(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old girl died after she was injured in a go-kart accident at a trampoline adventure park in Florida, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m. for a “medical run” after staff at the facility reported a go-kart accident involving a child, according to local police.

The girl was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Pierce and died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

The medical examiner’s findings are pending, a police department spokesperson said in a statement earlier Monday.

Police did not release any additional details on the incident, including the nature of the injuries, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been notified, “as required,” police said.

ABC News has reached out to the franchise location for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Port St. Lucie location includes a number of attractions in addition to trampolines, including go-karts, bumper cars, a zip line and laser tag.