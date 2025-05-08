60th Academy of Country Music Awards: The winners

The ACMs celebrated six decades of music Thursday, May 8, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire presiding over the evening. Here’s the complete rundown of the winners:
Entertainer of the year
Lainey Wilson
Female artist of the year
Lainey Wilson
Male artist of the year
Chris Stapleton
Group of the year
Old Dominion
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
New female artist of the year
Ella Langley
New male artist of the year
Zach Top
New duo or group of the year
The Red Clay Strays
Album of the year
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
Single of the year
“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley and Riley Green
Song of the year
“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson
Music event of the year
“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley and Riley Green
Visual media of the year
“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley and Riley Green
Artist-songwriter of the year
Lainey Wilson
