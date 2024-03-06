AD
National News

7 hurt in mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia

todayMarch 6, 2024

Background
WPVI

(PHILADELPHIA) — At least seven people were hurt in a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

The victims are believed to be juveniles, police said. Their conditions are not clear, police said.

A SEPTA bus was “caught in crossfire,” but no passengers on board reported needing medical attention, according to officials with the regional public transportation company.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” police said.

Wednesday’s shooting is just the latest in an outbreak of gun violence in the city, and the fourth shooting involving a local SEPTA bus in one week, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI. Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in January.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

