National News

7 indicted in assault on police officers in Times Square

todayFebruary 8, 2024

Mark Abramson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Seven people have now been indicted in connection with the caught-on-camera assault on two New York City police officers, the Manhattan DA announced Thursday.

The assault occurred Jan. 27 near Times Square as officers were trying to take a person into custody.

Yohenry Brito, seen on video in a yellow jacket wrestling with the officers on the ground, had previously been indicted and is being held on charges of assault, obstruction and evidence tampering.

Four others arrested last week have now been indicted: Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Arocha and Yorman Reveron are all charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration.

“This assault sickens me and outrages me,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. “The behavior is despicable.”

Two others whose identities were not released have also been indicted, the DA’s office said. One suspect accused of assault, Jhoan Boada, has not been indicated yet as the investigation continues.

An additional three suspects who were allegedly involved in the attack have not been identified or apprehended.

According to police, the officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group on West 42nd St. when a physical altercation occurred. When the officers attempted to place an individual in custody, the suspects began to kick and punch the officers, according to the NYPD. The suspects then fled.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

