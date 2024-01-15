AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

75th Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson win for Supporting and Lead Actress in Comedy Series

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson won the Emmys for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively, during Monday night’s 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony.

Edebiri won the first award of the night for her work on The Bear, which was presented by Christina Applegate. Applegate received a standing ovation as she walked on stage. “You’re totally shaming my disability,” the actress, who has MS, joked, before telling the crowd they could sit down.

Edebiri was nominated alongside Alex Borstein, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and Jessica Williams.

TV icon Carol Burnett presented Brunson with her award for her role on Abbott Elementary, which she accepted with tears in her eyes. Brunson was nominated alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne and Jenna Ortega.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%