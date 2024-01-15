AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

75th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White win Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, during Monday night’s 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Moss-Bachrach and White won for their roles as Richie and Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

The other nominees for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series were Anthony Carrigan, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, James Marsden, Tyler James Williams and Henry Winkler.

In the Lead Actor category, the other nominees included Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%