AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

75th Emmys: Elton John achieves EGOT status

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Disney+

While reading the nominees for the Emmys Variety Special (Live) on Monday night, January 15, presenter Amy Poehler said of nominee Elton John, “EGOT to be excited about this.” That’s because a win would give the rock legend that much-coveted awards milestone — and whaddya know: It did.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the live Disney+ special documenting Elton’s final North American concert, won the Emmy, making Elton an EGOT.  He now has one Emmy, two Oscars, a Tony Award and six Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Or perhaps we should say he has a “KNEEGOT”?  At the podium, executive producer Ben Winston said that Elton wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony because he had to have a knee operation — he’s fine, though.  Winston gave a special shout-out to Elton’s husband David Furnish, crediting him for having the “creative vision” for the live special, and praised Elton as “all of our heroes.”

Elton is the 19th person ever to achieve a competitive EGOT. Others who’ve done it include John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Rita Moreno and Whoopi Goldberg.  Six additional people have won an EGOT with noncompetitive or honorary awards.

In a statement, Elton said, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

He added, “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%