AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer,’ Richard Gadd, Jodie Foster win in Limited Series categories

todaySeptember 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Richard Gadd and Jodie Foster won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards. Additionally, Gadd’s Baby Reindeer picked up the prize for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Gadd won his second Emmy of the night for his starring role in Baby Reindeer, while Foster was awarded for her portrayal of police chief Liz Danvers in Fargo.

Gadd won earlier in the evening for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, when he said the success of Baby Reindeer is “the stuff of dreams.”

“Ten years ago, I was down and outright. I never, ever thought I’d get my life together. I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself with what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. Then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” Gadd said.

Baby Reindeer took home the top Limited or Anthology Series prize in a category that also included Fargo, Lessons in Chemistry, Ripley and True Detective: Night Country

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie were Matt Bomer, Jon Hamm, Tom Hollander and Andrew Scott. In the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, the other nominees included Brie Larson, Juno Temple, Sofia Vergara and Naomi Watts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%