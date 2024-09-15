AD
Entertainment News

76th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Billy Crudup win in Supporting Actor categories

todaySeptember 15, 2024

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Billy Crudup won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, respectively, during Sunday night’s 76th annual Emmy Awards.

Moss-Bachrach won for his role as Richie in the FX series The Bear, while Crudup was awarded for his portrayal of Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

The other nominees for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series were Lionel Boyce, Paul W. Downs, Paul Rudd, Tyler James Williams and Bowen Yang.

In the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, the other nominees included Tadanobu Asano, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Takehiro Hira and Jack Bowden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

