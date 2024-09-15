76th Emmys: Jelly Roll delivers powerful in memoriam tribute performance

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jelly Roll delivered a moving rendition of his current hit “I Am Not Okay” during the in memoriam segment on Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

Before his performance, he said, “I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic.”

He continued, “I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year. If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it’s O.K. to not always be O.K.”

Some of the late stars that were honored included Martin Mull, Piper Laurie, Terry Carter, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Dabney Coleman, Richard Moll, Ryan O’Neal, Louis Gossett Jr., Gena Rowlands, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, Chance Perdomo, Carl Weathers, Richard Lewis, Donald Sutherland and James Earl Jones.

At the very end of the segment, Jimmy Kimmel paid a special tribute to the late comedian Bob Newhart, whom he said he knew personally.

“Bob was one of our most loved and funniest people, and we will miss him for many years to come,” Kimmel said.