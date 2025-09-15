AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%