AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

77th Emmys: The winners

todaySeptember 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

﻿Outstanding drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding comedy series
The Studio

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence

Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding reality competition series
The Traitors

Outstanding variety special (live)
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy, Andor

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%