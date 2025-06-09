AD
Entertainment News

78th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

todayJune 9, 2025

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best musical
Maybe Happy Ending

Best play
Purpose

Best revival of a musical
Sunset Blvd.

Best revival of a play
Eureka Day

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, Purpose

Best direction of a play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best original score
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best book of a musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best costume design of a play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best costume design of a musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best lighting design of a musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best lighting design of a play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

AD

