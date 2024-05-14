AD
National News

8 killed when bus carrying 53 farmworkers crashes in Florida

todayMay 14, 2024

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

(ORLANDO, Fl.) — Eight people were killed when a bus carrying about 53 farmworkers crashed and overturned on West Highway 40 in central Florida, according to state officials.

About 40 victims have been taken to medical facilities, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

The 2010 International Bus and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck collided “in a sideswiped manner” around 6:35 a.m., the department said. The bus veered off West Highway 40, went through a fence and then overturned, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Juwon Funes contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

