Buck Country Music News

’90s country unite: Brooks & Dunn plot 2025 tour with opener David Lee Murphy

todaySeptember 10, 2024

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Get ready to go “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” in 2025 with Brooks & Dunn.

The iconic country duo have announced their Neon Moon Tour with “Dust on the Bottle” hitmaker David Lee Murphy.

Slated to kick off March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, the 12-date trek will hit Austin, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Indianapolis and more before wrapping April 26 in Louisville, Kentucky.

You can grab tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Brooks & Dunn’s website.

Brooks & Dunn were also recently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards alongside Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War and Treaty. The show airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

