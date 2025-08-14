AD
Buck Country Music News

A cop & a comedian: Russell Dickerson on the exploits of Remy & Rad

August 14, 2025

Triple Tigers

Russell Dickerson‘s new album, Famous Back Home, drops Aug. 22, with a title that’s a subtle nod to the mutual admiration society he has going on with his wife, Kailey Dickerson, and their sons.

If you keep up with Russell and Kailey’s socials, you know there’s lots of fun to be had and rarely a dull moment with two energetic little boys, Remington Dickerson and Radford Dickerson.

“Remy, our oldest, he’s 4 1/2,” Russell tells ABC Audio. “He believes that he is an actual police officer and he’ll take you to jail, which is our pantry, lock you in there. He’s very law enforcement obsessed.”

His younger brother, however, doesn’t take things quite so seriously.

“Radman?” Russell laughs, “Rad is just, he’s just a ham. He just already, like, loves to make people laugh. Like he’ll fall and hurt himself and be like, ‘Ouchee!’ And like look up … [to] see if you’re laughing or not. And he’s 1 1/2. It’s amazing.” 

Remington will be 5 in September, before Radford turns 2 in October. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

