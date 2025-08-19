AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

A ‘Country Song Came On’ and gave Luke Bryan his 32nd #1

todayAugust 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Luke Bryan (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Luke Bryan claims the 32nd #1 of his career as “Country Song Came On” tops the Aug. 18 Mediabase chart.

“WOW #32! I love standing on that stage for country fans more than ever,” he says. “Thank you for showing up for me.”

“When I first heard this song, it took me right back to the clubs and honky-tonks I played before I got to Nashville,” he adds. “I love how the writers kept the simplicity in the track and let the lyric paint the story.”

Luke’s Country Song Came On Tour continues into the fall, wrapping Oct. 6 in Biloxi, Mississippi. His next performance takes place at Wednesday’s 18th ACM Honors at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Luke scored his most recent #1 with “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” in October 2024 and his first in December 2009 with “Do I,” which he co-wrote with Lady A‘s Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%