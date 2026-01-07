AD
Buck Country Music News

A decade later, Jon Pardi’s back with more boots

todayJanuary 7, 2026

Jon Pardi’s “Boots Off” (MCA)

From the man who brought you “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots” comes another boots song.

Jon Pardi‘s new radio single from his Honkytonk Hollywood album is “Boots Off.”

“Third time’s a charm,” he jokes. “Well, you know, it’s been 10 years since the boots songs, so I figured I’d dust off the old titles in the songwriting book and write another one.”

“I didn’t want to title it ‘Boots Off,'” he tells ABC Audio, “but there was just no way around it. And then everybody was like, ‘We love it!’ So people love boots. Everybody’s got boots on.”  

It is worth noting that “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots” both made it to #1.

While Jon’s new song is “Boots Off,” you might also remember that Randy Houser‘s “Boots On” was a top-10 hit in 2009.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

