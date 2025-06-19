A Foo-versary? Foo Fighters launch Substack page ahead of 30-year milestone

ABC/Travis Bell

It appears that Foo Fighters are gearing up to celebrate a big anniversary.

Dave Grohl and company have launched a Substack page titled Foo Fighters Field Notes. The first entry features images and videos related to the Foos’ self-titled debut record, which turns 30 on July 4.

A Fourth of July festival celebrating the album’s 25th anniversary was previously planned for 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foos announced the Substack in a Facebook post alongside a clip of the video for the song “I’ll Stick Around,” along with #FF30. They also updated their Facebook cover photo to a black banner featuring the phrase “Est. 1995.”

As fans have noted in the post’s comments, the “I’ll Stick Around” video features William Goldsmith on drums, who Grohl had recruited to play in the first live iteration of the Foos after he recorded every instrument on the Foo Fighters album himself. That’s led some to guess that Goldsmith might be rejoining the Foos following the firing of drummer Josh Freese in May.

However, a reunion with Goldsmith seems unlikely, given the bad blood that’s persisted between him and Grohl following his departure from the Foos in the late ’90s. As the story goes, Grohl was unsatisfied with Goldsmith’s drumming on the sophomore Foo Fighters album, 1997’s The Colour and the Shape, and decided to rerecord the drum parts himself. When Goldsmith found out, he subsequently quit the band.

Beyond whatever they might be planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut, Foo Fighters’ 2025 schedule includes a tour of Asia in October and headlining Mexico’s Corona Capital festival in November. Those mark the first announced Foo live dates since Grohl’s 2024 infidelity scandal.