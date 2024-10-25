AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

A Great Big World releases new versions of ‘Say Something’ for song’s 10th anniversary

todayOctober 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Andrew Zaeh

It’s been 10 years since A Great Big World released their hit song “Say Something.”

To commemorate the occasion, the duo is releasing new, reimagined versions of the track. Paired in a two-song digital package, “Say Something (revisited)” and “Say Something (ukulele version)” are now available on all streaming and digital platforms.

The revisited version of the song is an acoustic version featuring string arrangement by Rob Moose, while the ukulele version pays homage to the way the song was originally composed over a decade ago.

“’Say Something’ is the song that changed our lives forever,” A Great Big World said in a joint statement. “We are incredibly humbled that so many people have connected to it in the ways that they have. As we begin the next chapter as a band, we wanted to bring things full circle and celebrate the moment with these new recordings.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%