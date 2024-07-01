“A hero of mine”: Taylor Swift praises Stevie Nicks during Eras Tour stop in Dublin

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Taylor Swift is waxing poetic about Stevie Nicks.

The pop superstar, 34, praised the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer, 76, who was in attendance during the final night of Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Dublin on June 30.

During a speech cueing up her set of surprise songs unique to each tour stop, Swift called Nicks someone “who has really been one of the reasons why I — or any female artist — gets to do what we get to do.”

“She’s paved the way for us, and she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it. She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Taylor said of Nicks’ impact and their friendship. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

Swift then performed her song “Clara Bow” off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department — a fitting choice as she name-checks Nicks in the lyrics.

“You look like Stevie Nicks/ In ’75, the hair and lips/ Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, a full eclipse,” she sings in the song.

Stevie showed her appreciation by writing a poem, “For T – and me …,” that’s included in The Tortured Poets Department.

And it looks like Taylor and Stevie got some bonding time in after the show. According to The New York Post, Stevie was with Taylor as she celebrated her concert at the Hacienda Bar in Dublin Sunday night. Also at the bar were Taylor’s beau, Travis Kelce, Paramour and members of Taylor’s crew.