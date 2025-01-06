AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘A little sunshine after the storm’: Carly Pearce teases unreleased ballad

todayJanuary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Kenslie Mcguire

It may be less than a year since hummingbird dropped, but Carly Pearce is already working on new music.

The “What He Didn’t Do” hitmaker hopped on socials recently to tease an unreleased as-yet-untitled track.

“Starting 2025 with a brand new one that feels perfect for all of us ready for a little sunshine after the storm,” Carly captioned her post.

The acoustic guitar-driven ballad features the lyrics: “No clouds, no lining/ No dirt, no diamond/ No low, no high/ No wrong, no right/ No break, no fixing/ No lose, no winning/ May might bring showers/ But no rain, no flower.”

“Ooh love that,” Lady A‘s Charles Kelley commented. 

Tigirlily Gold said, “actually obsessed,” while Russell Dickerson‘s wife Kailey praised Carly and wrote, “The woman never misses.”

You can hear the full clip of Carly’s new song on Instagram.

Carly’s latest single, “Truck on Fire,” is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

For tickets to Carly’s upcoming 2025 leg of her hummingbird world tour, visit carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%