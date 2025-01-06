‘A little sunshine after the storm’: Carly Pearce teases unreleased ballad

It may be less than a year since hummingbird dropped, but Carly Pearce is already working on new music.

The “What He Didn’t Do” hitmaker hopped on socials recently to tease an unreleased as-yet-untitled track.

“Starting 2025 with a brand new one that feels perfect for all of us ready for a little sunshine after the storm,” Carly captioned her post.

The acoustic guitar-driven ballad features the lyrics: “No clouds, no lining/ No dirt, no diamond/ No low, no high/ No wrong, no right/ No break, no fixing/ No lose, no winning/ May might bring showers/ But no rain, no flower.”

“Ooh love that,” Lady A‘s Charles Kelley commented.

Tigirlily Gold said, “actually obsessed,” while Russell Dickerson‘s wife Kailey praised Carly and wrote, “The woman never misses.”

You can hear the full clip of Carly’s new song on Instagram.

Carly’s latest single, “Truck on Fire,” is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

For tickets to Carly’s upcoming 2025 leg of her hummingbird world tour, visit carlypearce.com.