Entertainment News

‘A Minecraft Movie’ blocks out the competition with $157 million debut

todayApril 7, 2025

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

A Minecraft Movie was a winner at the box office this weekend, taking in a whopping $157 million. It marks the biggest domestic debut of the year, according to Variety, as well as the best debut for a video game adaptation ever.

The fantasy adventure film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, was initially projected to earn $70 to $80 million at the box office but far exceeded those expectations.

Coming in at a distant number two was A Working Man in its second week of release with $7.3 million, followed by The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 with $6.7 million

The week’s other new release, the horror flick Hell of Summer, came in at number eight, with $1.75 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office, per Box Office Mojo:

1. A Minecraft Movie – $157 million
2. A Working Man – $7.3 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 – $6.7 million
4. Snow White – $6.1 million
5. The Woman in the Yard – $4.5 million
6. Death of a Unicorn – $2.7 million
7. The Chosen: Last Supper – $1.9 million
8. Hell of a Summer – $1.75 million
9. The Friend – $1.6 million
10. Captain America: Brave New World – $1.4 million

ABC News

