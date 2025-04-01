AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘A New Moon’ rises for a solo Charles Kelley

todayApril 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Charles Kelley is inviting you to take a little trip back to the ’80s with him as he prepares to release his second solo album, Songs for a New Moon.

The Lady A hitmaker’s two new tracks, “Can’t Lose You” and “Here with Me,” are the first preview of the record, which was inspired by the pop music from that decade.

A New Moon is the beginning of a new chapter, a new cycle, and that’s what this is to me,” Charles says. “I feel like we need a little feel-good music in the world — I need some feel-good music.”

“And I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited,” he adds, “because everything feels so different. This is me having fun with no fear.”

In that spirit, Charles is releasing the record independently. So far he hasn’t revealed the track listing or the release date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%