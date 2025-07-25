AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

A new route to ‘Miami’: Morgan Wallen, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & Keith Whitley take a detour

todayJuly 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Big Loud/Republic/Mercury

Morgan Wallen‘s taking another trip to “Miami” with a new remix of the I’m the Problem track with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross

Morgan first mentioned the potential collab during his interview with Theo Von in April.

“It seemed like it could use a rapper on there,” he told the comedian. “I didn’t end up using a feature. … It’s one of those songs where it wouldn’t be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it’s out.”

He also teased the track during his Miami tour stop earlier in July. It was inspired by Keith Whitley‘s 1986 hit, “Miami, My Amy.” 

Only a dozen shows remain on Morgan’s I’m the Problem Tour, as the stadium trek rolls on this weekend in Seattle. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%