A ‘Once in a Lifetime’ moment: David Byrne officiates & sings at daughter’s wedding

You may find yourself at a beautiful wedding, with a beautiful bride, with David Byrne performing, and you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here?”

If you’re Andrew Kuo, you got here by marrying Malu Byrne, the daughter of the Talking Heads frontman. According to The New York Times, the couple tied the knot during a May 2 ceremony that David officiated. As they walked down the aisle, Papa Byrne performed the Talking Heads song “Heaven.”

The Times also reports that Kuo asked his future father-in-law for his blessing before popping the question.

“It was very old-fashioned and sweet,” David says. “I obviously said yes, but I also asked a lot of pointed questions.”

“I was amazed at how much of an old-fashioned dad I am,” he adds. “My care for Malu suddenly came pouring out. Andrew passed with flying colors.”