A real-life ho-ho-hoedown: Beyoncé slays Christmas Day halftime show with Post Malone, Shaboozey + more

Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé, or should we say Cowboy Carter, took the stage at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day performing the halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, live on Netflix.

The 32-time Grammy-winning artist began the performance by singing “16 Carriages” while riding a white horse into the stadium. She was joined by the four Black female country artists — Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts and — who harmonized on her cover of The Beatles‘ 1968 classic, “Blackbird.”

Beyoncé also “had some help” from Post Malone for their hit song, “LEVII’S JEANS.” Posty matched her white ensemble with his own white bedazzled blazer and blue jeans.

The halftime show in Beyoncé’s hometown wrapped with her first live performance of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” while line dancing alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy had previously joined her mom onstage during her Renaissance Tour in 2023. Shaboozey also joined the halftime show; he appeared twice on the Cowboy Carter album. So did nearly 200 members of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

Other songs Bey performed included “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” “YA YA” and her reworking of Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene.”

Beyoncé is no stranger to NFL halftime performances. In 2013, she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, and in 2016, she took the Super Bowl halftime stage again alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay in Santa Clara, California.

Wednesday’s Christmas Day halftime show marked the first time Beyoncé performed songs from her Cowboy Carter album, which was released in March and has received 11 Grammy nominations. With those nominations, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total.

The performance will stream on Netflix as a standalone show later this week.