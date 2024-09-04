AD
ABBA to release box set of 50 years’ worth of singles

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! every single ABBA has ever released! Well, OK, but you’ll have to wait until October.

October will see the release of a box set called The Singles — The First Fifty Years, which includes every ABBA single A-side released on the band’s record label, Polar Music International, from 1972 to 1982. There will also be four songs that weren’t put out on Polar, but which were singles in some countries during that time. Bringing things up to 2022, it also includes all the singles from the group’s Grammy-nominated 2021 album, Voyage.

Available as a four-LP vinyl set or a double-CD set, the collection includes every ABBA song you know and love, including “SOS,” “Mamma Mia,” “Fernando,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Chiquitita,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Super Trouper.”

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s entry onto the world stage, when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo.” It became their first top 10 hit in the U.S. and a chart-topper in other countries around the world.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

