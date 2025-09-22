AD
ABC announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return Tuesday

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to ABC.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a statement from the company reads. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

ABC preempted Kimmel’s late-night talk show on Sept. 17, after comments Kimmel made regarding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments before ABC’s decision was announced.

At the time, a network spokesperson said that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “preempted indefinitely.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

