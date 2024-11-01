AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

ABC reveals holiday programming schedule

todayNovember 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Pamela Littky

‘Tis the season: ABC has revealed its slate of holiday programming.

Specials on the holiday schedule include The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 1,  CMA Country Christmas on Dec. 3, and The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 4, Abbott Elementary airs a one-hour holiday special starting at 8 p.m. ET, and on Dec. 5, the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight debuts at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be holiday-themed episodes of Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud and Shark Tank, as well as special airings of The Sound of Music, Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Additional programming includes ABC News’ celebration of the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Nov. 27, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney presents Mary Poppins, airing the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%