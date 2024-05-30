AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

AC/DC, Mark Knopfler to be honored at UK’s Silver Clef charity gala

todayMay 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler and AC/DC are among the honorees at this year’s Silver Clef Awards, a charity gala scheduled to take place July 5 in London.

The annual ceremony is presented by the charity Nordoff and Robbins, which provides music therapy to those “living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation.”

Knopfler is being honored with the Icon Award. He says in a statement, “It’s a privilege to support an event that is directly part of such important music therapy work.”

He adds, “Nordoff and Robbins believes in sharing the value of music with everyone who needs it – that’s why I’m a longtime supporter and will continue to help raise funds so Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists can continue their vital work.”

AC/DC is receiving the Legend Award at the event. Singer Brian Johnson says in a statement, “As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute.”

The awards, which have been presented since 1976, have raised more than $16.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy services. Past honorees have included Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters and David Bowie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%