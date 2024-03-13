AD
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson & Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler team for new ‘Music Legends’ series

todayMarch 13, 2024

Getty/Suzi Pratt

AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson and Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler are teaming up for a new TV series for Sky Arts. 

Johnson and Knopfler’s Music Legends is described as “a joyous journey through decades of music” and will have the pair opening up about their careers, music that shaped their lives and more. They will also talk with a hand-picked selection of guests, including Carlos Santana, Sir Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and Cyndi Lauper.

“When two rock and roll legends open up their address books it turns out they are full of other legends and we are thrilled to be bringing this revealing and utterly charming series to the small screen,” Phil Edgar Jones, director of Sky Arts, shares, calling the series “a very special treat.”

The six-part series premieres April 25 on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

