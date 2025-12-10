According to ‘Forbes,’ Taylor Swift is the most powerful woman in entertainment

Taylor Swift is seen on November 7, 2025 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Who’s the most powerful woman in media and entertainment? It’s not the head of a TV network or a movie studio — it’s Taylor Swift.

That’s according to Forbes, which has published its annual list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, based on four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Taylor comes in at #21 on the list, which makes her the highest-ranked, and therefore the most powerful, woman in the Media & Entertainment category.

In explaining her ranking, Forbes notes Taylor’s estimated net worth of $1.6 billion; the popularity of her Eras Tour and its potential impact on how concert tickets are sold; and the fact that she reacquired the rights to her master recordings.

In the Media & Entertainment category, Taylor outranks Oprah Winfrey, who’s at #30, and Beyoncé, who’s #33. According to Forbes, she’s also more powerful than Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment; Donna Langley, the chairman of NBC Universal; and Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer of Netflix, among others.

Coming in at #100 are “the women of KPop Demon Hunters,” including HUNTR/X vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, co-director Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong.

The #1 most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes? Ursula von der Leyen. She’s president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.