Mike FM Music News

According to ‘Forbes,’ Taylor Swift is the most powerful woman in entertainment

todayDecember 10, 2025

Taylor Swift is seen on November 7, 2025 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Who’s the most powerful woman in media and entertainment? It’s not the head of a TV network or a movie studio — it’s Taylor Swift.

That’s according to Forbes, which has published its annual list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, based on four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Taylor comes in at #21 on the list, which makes her the highest-ranked, and therefore the most powerful, woman in the Media & Entertainment category.

In explaining her ranking, Forbes notes Taylor’s estimated net worth of $1.6 billion; the popularity of her Eras Tour and its potential impact on how concert tickets are sold; and the fact that she reacquired the rights to her master recordings.

In the Media & Entertainment category, Taylor outranks Oprah Winfrey, who’s at #30, and Beyoncé, who’s #33. According to Forbes, she’s also more powerful than Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment; Donna Langley, the chairman of NBC Universal; and Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer of Netflix, among others.

Coming in at #100 are “the women of KPop Demon Hunters,” including HUNTR/X vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, co-director Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong.

The #1 most powerful woman in the world, according to ForbesUrsula von der Leyen. She’s president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

