Ace Frehley announces ‘10,000 Volts’ in-store autograph signing

todayJanuary 30, 2024

MNRK Heavy

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is giving fans a chance to meet him in person. The rocker will promote the release of his upcoming solo album, 10,000 Volts, with a record signing in New York City.

Frehley is releasing a special limited-edition bubblegum vinyl of 10,000 Volts for the music store Sam Ash in New York, and fans who preorder it will be able to attend a special in-store autograph signing on Saturday, February 24.

The event takes place at Sam Ash on 34th Street in Manhattan from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

10,000 Volts, Frehley’s first solo album since 2020’s Origins Vol. 2, drops February 23. He kicked off a new solo tour in support of the record on January 25, with the next show happening March 28 in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

