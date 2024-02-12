AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ace Frehley thanks fans after “10,000 Volts” video reaches 1 million views

todayFebruary 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
MNRK Heavy

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is thanking fans for their support of his single “10,000 Volts,” the title track from his upcoming album.

The video for the song just reached 1 million views on YouTube. Frehley celebrated the milestone on Instagram with the message, “Thank you to all the fans who’ve been with me for 50 years and to the new faces joining the party!”

Meanwhile, Ace is giving folks a sneak peek at the video for his next 10,000 Volts track, “Cherry Medicine.” He’s shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the clip, in which he seems obsessed about getting the right amount of balloons in the video.

Frehley’s 10,000 Volts, his first solo release since 2020’s Origins Vol. 2, comes out February 23. He has several performances on the calendar for 2024, including an appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which runs from May 2-6 out of Miami, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%