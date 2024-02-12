Ace Frehley thanks fans after “10,000 Volts” video reaches 1 million views

MNRK Heavy

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is thanking fans for their support of his single “10,000 Volts,” the title track from his upcoming album.

The video for the song just reached 1 million views on YouTube. Frehley celebrated the milestone on Instagram with the message, “Thank you to all the fans who’ve been with me for 50 years and to the new faces joining the party!”

Meanwhile, Ace is giving folks a sneak peek at the video for his next 10,000 Volts track, “Cherry Medicine.” He’s shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the clip, in which he seems obsessed about getting the right amount of balloons in the video.

Frehley’s 10,000 Volts, his first solo release since 2020’s Origins Vol. 2, comes out February 23. He has several performances on the calendar for 2024, including an appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which runs from May 2-6 out of Miami, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com.