AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ace Frehley’s issues with the IRS keeping him from touring Europe

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Ace Frehley is about to release his new solo album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23, but his fans overseas may have to wait a bit before they get to see him play any of the songs live.

In an interview with chaoszine, the former KISS guitarist reveals that he hopes to tour Europe this summer, although he has some problems to fix first. 

“Well, there’s a good chance I can make it to Europe in late summer if I get my passport renewed,” he said. “I’ve been having issues with renewing my passport because I have some problems with the IRS, and it’s not really the passport bureau but the IRS.” 

Frehley says he owes the IRS more than $50,000 and until he pays he won’t be able to renew his passport. He has attorneys working on the issue, but if they can’t fix things he’s hoping to head overseas next summer. He adds, “But I’d love it to be this summer because it’s been too long since I did all the festivals there.”

But while European fans will have to wait, folks in the U.S. will have several chances to see Frehley live. He’ll be hitting the road starting January 25 in Frankfort, Kentucky. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com

Meanwhile, Ace continues to take shots at his former band KISS. In the interview he notes that while he still has a decent relationship with Gene Simmons, the same can’t be said for Paul Stanley, noting he doesn’t think much about Stanley’s abilities.

“You know, I can play rings around Paul Stanley on guitar,” he shared. “I can even sing better than him and don’t have to use backing tracks.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%