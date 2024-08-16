ACM Honors lineup expands with Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean + more performers

The Academy of Country Music has added more performers to its 17th annual ACM Honors.

Jason Aldean, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Terri Clark, Lee Ann Womack, and co-hosts Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis join the earlier announced list of performers, which includes Eric Church, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Jamey Johnson.