Entertainment News

Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56

todayJuly 5, 2025

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away at the age of 56, his wife Kelly McMahon announced Friday morning.

McMahon died peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement from Kelly shared with Good Morning America.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She asked that their family be allowed to grieve in privacy while encouraging others to continue finding joy in life for his memory’s sake.

McMahon was best known for his roles as Cole Turner on Charmed, Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, and Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films.

His career spanned decades across television and film, with one of his final projects being the thriller The Surfer.

