Adam Lambert releases 2024 “HE-mix” of “Whataya Want from Me”

todayMay 10, 2024

Background
Adam Lambert has reworked his 2009 top 10 single to fit his 2024 sensibility.

He’s released “Whataya Want From Me ’24 (WhiteShadow’s HEMix),” which not only has more of a dance vibe, but restores the pronoun “he” to the lyrics. When the song first came out, it was replaced by “it.” Now, Adam sings, “He messed me up / Need a second to breathe.”

“‘Whataya Want From Me’ is a song that I hold dear to my heart and its success contributed to me having a platform to speak out in support of queer rights and equality,” Adam says in a statement.

“It’s a beautiful, full circle moment that I’m now able to reclaim it loud and proud with the ‘he’ pronoun to celebrate my community and how far we’ve come, with real representation and a spectrum of vibrant identities flourishing in the music industry,” he adds. “2009 wasn’t ready for me, 2024 is.”

“Whataya Want From Me” was co-written by Pink, Max Martin and Shellback for Pink’s 2008 album, Funhouse. ﻿Though she recorded it at the time, it didn’t make the final album.

Adam will kick off Pride Month on May 31 by performing a free outdoor concert in West Hollywood Park in LA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

