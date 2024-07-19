AD
Mike FM Music News

Adam Lambert releases new EP; fan livestream and auction of personal items on tap

todayJuly 19, 2024

The Orchard

Adam Lambert‘s released his new EP, AFTERS, and he’ll be chatting with fans about it Friday.

AFTERS is a six-track EP that Adam describes as “house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive.” He adds, “I finally feel like I’m creating exactly what I want without holding back. I’ve never felt more empowered and confident in myself and my artist. I hope anyone who listens to this EP feels as liberated and fearless as I did when creating it.”

Adam will host a livestream at 5 p.m. ET Friday to discuss the release with members of his official fan club

On Sunday, Adam’s Feel Something charity foundation is hosting the Feel Something Bazaar, described as a “pop-up queer flea market,” at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The event will include artists, vendors and independent shop owners selling their wares together.

The event will also include a silent auction of Adam’s personal items. This is your chance to snag Adam’s stage pieces, plus clothing, shoes, accessories from his closet and artwork, memorabilia and housewares. Visit the Feel Something Foundation’s Instagram for full details.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

