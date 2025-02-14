Adam Lambert speaks out about removal of transgender references from Stonewall National Monument website

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a Program of Pride Live

Adam Lambert is reacting to the National Park Service eliminating references to transgender people from its Stonewall National Monument website on Thursday, which now only refers to those who are lesbian, gay or bisexual.

The Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village became a national monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, creating the country’s first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history. The website has changed references to “LGBTQ+” to “LGB.” It now reads, “Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal. The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, is a milestone in the quest for LGB civil rights and provided momentum for a movement.”

On his Instagram Story, Adam posted a photo of a headline announcing the change and wrote, “This is hideous. If it weren’t for Trans women of color, the stonewall rebellion wouldn’t have happened.”

“You can’t rewrite history,” he continued. “F*** this.”

The Stonewall Inn and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative told ABC News that it was thanks to the leadership of transgender women who “stood up and stood out and refused to be put into a corner” that the modern LGBTQ+ equality movement exists.

Adam has been deeply involved in Stonewall Day, a global campaign to raise awareness of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. In 2021, he curated the music for that year’s installment and performed.