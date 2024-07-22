AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrate 10th anniversary

todayJuly 22, 2024

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have had their ups and downs, but they’ve made it to their 10th anniversary, which they celebrated with a huge party in Mexico.

People reports that on Saturday the couple partied with 150 friends and family members at the same place they got married: Flora Farms in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The band Sublime with Rome, who performed at the couple’s wedding, made a return engagement, while guests dined on sea bass and chicken and drank cocktails made with the couple’s tequila brand, Calirosa.

Since they got married in 2014, Adam and Behati have welcomed three children: daughters Dusty and Gio, and a son whose name hasn’t been revealed. Adam will make his return to The Voice for its 27th season, airing next year, and his band Maroon 5 is planning new music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

