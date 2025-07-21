AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrate wedding anniversary

todayJuly 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, may have had their ups and downs, but the two are still going strong after 11 years. 

The Maroon 5 singer and the model both took to Instagram to mark their 11th wedding anniversary, which was July 19. Adam posted a photo of Behati sitting on a porch, wearing a cowboy hat, petting a dog and holding a beer. “Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world,” he captioned his post. 

Behati shared a carousel of photos showing her and Adam kissing and cuddling over the years, including one of them smooching on what looks like the deck of a boat. She wrote, “My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby.”

Adam and Behati started dating in 2012 and wed in Mexico in 2014. They have three children: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, and a 2-year-old son whose name hasn’t been revealed. Behati stars in the video for Maroon 5’s new song “All Night” from their upcoming album, Love is Like.

In late 2022, Adam issued a statement after an Instagram model posted alleged flirty messages between the two. He said at the time that he “did not have an affair” but admitted that he “crossed the line” and noted that he had “taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%