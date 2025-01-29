Adam Levine says none of the new ‘Voice’ coaches can replace his BFF Blake Shelton

Art Streiber/NBC

When The Voice returns on Feb. 3 for season 27, a familiar face will be back in the big red chairs: original coach Adam Levine, who left the show after 16 seasons. His fellow coaches will be John Legend, country star Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé, but Adam says none of them will be able to match his bromance with Blake Shelton, who left the show in 2023.

Asked by People if we can expect the kind of banter Adam had with Blake during the new season, Adam says, “No. No, no, definitely not. There’s no replacing [him]. The thing that happened with Blake and I, it was so organic, and it was based on our friendship.”

But even without Blake, Adam allows that his return to the show has been “fantastic.” “A lot of the same people that are working on the set that I’ve missed, and seeing their faces, and doing the work,” he says. “And it’s been really fun.”

He also says after taking so many years off, he’s ready and refreshed.

“I had plenty of time to not be on the show, and to do my thing, and to not have that define me, for lack of a better way of saying it,” he tells People. “It was nice to go and just be with my family, and go tour, and do music, and do what I was originally in my mind intended to do: make music and play music.”

“But it’s so nice because now … it’s totally enjoyable because I’ve had that time,” he continues. “It was such a whirlwind when it started … it was just nice to be able to take a break.”

But Adam isn’t leaving Maroon 5 behind: The band has concerts scheduled through February in Asia and through March in Las Vegas.