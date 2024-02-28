AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Adam Sandler explains why he gets nervous around Taylor Swift

todayFebruary 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Adam Sandler and his Swiftie daughters; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Adam Sandler has been a celebrity for decades, but he says even he’s intimidated by Taylor Swift‘s fame.

Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Sandler and O’Brien discuss which celebrities have the power to render them starstruck. “Taylor Swift, because [of] what she means to my kids, I get it a little f****** jumpy,” Sandler says.

“Because I don’t want to blow it for my kids … I talk a little too loud. I don’t act as cool as I can.”

“People talk about the Beatles of it all and just … so many smash hits,” Sandler continued, talking about the insane level of fame Taylor currently has. “There’s not a word my kids don’t know … I know ‘em too, by the way. But they know them inside and out.”

“Remember [how with] The Beatles, every f****** song on the record you knew? That’s Taylor Swift, too. There’s not a song you skip,” said the Happy Gilmore actor. “You go, ‘That’s one’s pretty damn cool.'”

Adam and his family — wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie — attended the Eras Tour last year, and they were also on the red carpet for the premiere of the concert movie, where E! reported that they all got hugs from Taylor. Also last year, Sunny appeared onstage with her dad during his tour and sang “Lover.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%