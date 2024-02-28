Adam Sandler explains why he gets nervous around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler and his Swiftie daughters; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Adam Sandler has been a celebrity for decades, but he says even he’s intimidated by Taylor Swift‘s fame.

Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Sandler and O’Brien discuss which celebrities have the power to render them starstruck. “Taylor Swift, because [of] what she means to my kids, I get it a little f****** jumpy,” Sandler says.

“Because I don’t want to blow it for my kids … I talk a little too loud. I don’t act as cool as I can.”

“People talk about the Beatles of it all and just … so many smash hits,” Sandler continued, talking about the insane level of fame Taylor currently has. “There’s not a word my kids don’t know … I know ‘em too, by the way. But they know them inside and out.”

“Remember [how with] The Beatles, every f****** song on the record you knew? That’s Taylor Swift, too. There’s not a song you skip,” said the Happy Gilmore actor. “You go, ‘That’s one’s pretty damn cool.'”

Adam and his family — wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie — attended the Eras Tour last year, and they were also on the red carpet for the premiere of the concert movie, where E! reported that they all got hugs from Taylor. Also last year, Sunny appeared onstage with her dad during his tour and sang “Lover.”