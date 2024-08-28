Adam Sandler gushes over Taylor Swift while appearing on Travis Kelce’s podcast

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Adam Sandler, who just cast Travis Kelce in the Happy Gilmore sequel, was a guest on the Aug. 23 season 3 premiere of Travis and his brother Jason‘s podcast, New Heights — but he spent a lot of the time gushing over Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Adam, his wife and his daughters are all major Swifties. Discussing how he brought his family to the premiere of the Eras Tour film, Sandler said of Taylor, “What a girl. What a girl!” The Chiefs star replied, “You know it, man. Best performer out here.”

“Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler continued. “I love what she had to say. Every message. Every melody. The production. … What she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys [who are] doing the right thing in life.” He also raved about how kind Taylor has been to his daughters, taking time out to talk to them whenever she sees them.

“I appreciate that, brother,” Travis responded. Sandler then launched into a glowing description of how much Travis’ relationship with Taylor means to him and his family.

“That photo of when you first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun with him!’” Sandler yelled. “Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f***** family is high-fiving.”

Travis replied, “So good, man. You’ve got me sweating over here!”

Travis and Jason recently signed a $100 million deal to bring their podcast to Amazon’s Wondery platform.